Adani Group To Set Up Data Centre With Rs 2,500 Crore Investment: Karan Adani In Telangana

The Adani Group is setting up a 48-megawatt cutting-edge AI green data centre in Telangana at an outlay of Rs 2,500 crores, said Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd, on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural session of Telangana Rising Global Summit, he said the conglomerate has invested Rs 10,000 crore so far in infrastructure and manufacturing sectors, among others, in Telangana.

"In the area of digital infrastructure, the Adani group is setting up a 48-megawatt green data centre in Telangana with an investment of Rs 2,500 crores. This facility will be at the forefront of cutting-edge AI, cloud technology, and high-performance computing, and will play a crucial role in meeting the needs of rapidly digitising India.

In the last few years, Telangana has witnessed tremendous growth in capital infrastructure and logistics infrastructure. The group has played a key role in developing roads and making logistics more efficient, and positioning the state as a logistics gateway.

"In total, the group has so far invested nearly Rs 10,000 crores in the last three years in building state infrastructure and manufacturing facilities, and has contributed to employment generation of more than 7,000 people," he said.

According to Adani, with the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Adani Group has developed a leading defence and aerospace park in Hyderabad that manufactures UAVs, supplying products to both the Indian armed forces and the global market. The facility employs over 1,500 youth.

With a total investment of Rs 4,000 crores in road infrastructure, the Adani group has built over 100 km of highways connecting key districts such as Mancherial, Suryapet, Kodad, and Khammam.

