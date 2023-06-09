Adani Group To Promote Guwahati Airport As Regional Hub For Tourism

A seminar to promote tourism in the northeast was organised at the Guwahati Airport on Thursday. The seminar organised by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) focussed on various prospects and possibilities for promotion of tourism industry in the region.

The seminar was attended by Assam's Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, representatives of AAHL, Airline services, dignitaries from tourism departments of the northeastern states, and airport authorities at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport.

Addressing the seminar, Mr Mallabaruah said that air transport not only enables millions of people to engage in cultural exchange but also boosts the tourism industry which is a major emerging economic factor in Assam. "It is a matter of sheer pride that Guwahati has emerged as the 10th busiest airport in the country and it has enormous potential to grow even more in terms of capacity," Mr Mallabaruah, who inaugurated the seminar, said on Twitter.

The minister added that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched many initiatives to develop non-stop and direct overseas connectivity in Guwahati Airport to increase the tourist arrivals in the state.

Meanwhile, Sher Khan, Deputy CEO, AAHL, highlighted the road map to transform the airport into a more sophisticated and developed place in the coming days which will create the airport into a regional hub.

Earlier, in his inaugural speech, Utpal Baruah, the Chief Airport Officer, Adani Guwahati International Airport Limited, said that the Adani Group is working to develop the airport to an economic hub and that the group is committed to promote the tourism industry in the region.

The LGBI Airport in Guwahati witnessed a nearly 39 per cent jump in footfall during the winter session.

Out of the total 28 lakh footfall, nearly 14 lakh were departure passengers and the remaining were arrival travellers, the Adani Group-controlled facility said in a statement.