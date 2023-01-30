Adani Group Says Growth Trajectory Unaffected By Hindenburg Report

The growth trajectory of the underlying businesses of Adani Group has not been affected by the Hindenburg Research report that sparked a $48 billion rout in its stocks, Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh said on Monday.

Speaking to media, Singh said retail subscription would see "some pull back" in a $2.5 billion secondary share sale of the group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)