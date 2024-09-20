Adani Foundation's Sathwaro Mela Showcases India's Rare Artforms, Helps Artisans

The Adani Foundation is the community engagement arm of the Adani Group.

The Adani Foundation organized the second edition of the Sathwaro Mela from 14-15 September 2024 at Adani Shantigram in Ahmedabad, showcasing diverse arts and crafts. Project Sathwaro is an initiative by the Adani Foundation, that aims to preserve India's heritage of arts and crafts while uplifting artisans in alignment.

The event featured handmade products made by self-help groups (SHGs) and artisans from across the country. With a focus on empowering artisans and preserving cultural heritage, the event bridges the gap between artisans and consumers.

The two-day event did a business of over Rs 30,00,000 and created awareness about arts (including some dying art forms) among visitors, including Adani Group employees and their families, the Foundation said. Over 80 artisans from ten states put up 43 stalls at the Mela, which saw a footfall of over 3,000 people.

Chanderi, Patola Saris, Soonf Embroidery And A Lot More

From the upscale Chanderi and Patola saris, the intricate Soonf embroidery cloth pieces, Pattachitra and stone dust paintings, to affordable macrame handwoven bags and home decor items, the unique nail craft, brasswares, terracotta artworks, oxidized and bead jewellery, the exhibition received an overwhelming response from the visitors, the Adani Foundation said.

The stalls of some rare artworks on display - Sujani handwoven linen (an exclusive art form carried forward by one and only family in India over generations), Sadeli handicraft, and the traditional Rogan art of Gujarat (both often referred to as dying crafts), were part of the two-day event.

With over 140 artisans attached to the Sathwaro, the two-day exhibition saw a coming together of over 80 artists - a mix of both independent artisans and Self Help Groups from different corners of India, they said.

Jasodaben Kotwadiya, an artisan from the tribal Kotwadiya community in Umarpada who put up a stall of items made of straw said, "We did not know that our work is a form of art. The straw baskets and wall hangings that we earlier sold to middlemen in bulk for Rs 20 each fetched us a good price at the Mela. The Adani Foundation has helped women like us tremendously by bridging this gap between buyers and sellers. They guided us and gave us a platform where we can stand at exhibitions like these and sell our products to earn a decent living."

Adani Foundation And Its Role

Due to a lack of finances and support, artisans often struggle to market their products, forcing them to sell these at much cheaper prices to middlemen.

The Adani Foundation reaches out to such artists in far-flung villages to help them find a suitable and sustainable model of livelihood. The Foundation said they have been actively adopting villages, where women are counselled on the importance of being financially independent, trained in different skill sets, and encouraged to be part of self-help groups.

Om Prakash Maharana, a Pattachitra artist from Jagannath Puri, Odisha, said he was satisfied after selling his product at a good price. "I sold one of my most expensive paintings worth Rs 60,000 here. It's our first association with the Adani Foundation and we are so glad that they are reaching out to artists like us to help us reach our customers."

Suraj Omre, a stone dust artist from Faridabad, said, "I brought two big wall hangings for this exhibition along with other small frames. I managed to sell my biggest and exclusive wall hanging at Rs 55,000."

"Sathwaro is one of the youngest initiatives of the Adani Foundation. We are extremely happy to have organized the second edition of Sathwaro Mela, which saw the participation of more than 80 artisans," said Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson, of the Adani Foundation.

"The objective behind this initiative is to promote, encourage, and revive the dying arts and crafts of India. I am happy to see that our artisan community is becoming more creative and market-oriented. They are proactively approaching us to promote their work. Every art has its own unique identity, and an artist goes through a lot of pain and thought processes to keep it active and alive. Through Sathwaro, we are contributing to the revival of art and cultural heritage, both of which have a long history of hard work and sacrifices behind them," she added.

The Adani Foundation is the community engagement arm of the Adani Group and makes strategic social investments for sustainable outcomes across India.

