Adani Cement To Deploy World's 1st 'RotoDynamic Heater' To Reduce Emissions

Adani Cement and Finnish company Coolbrook on Wednesday announced to deploy world's first commercial ‘RotoDynamic Heater' to advance cement decarbonisation at the Boyareddypalli Integrated Cement Plant in Andhra Pradesh.

This marks the first industrial scale deployment of Coolbrook's RDH technology, advancing Adani Cement's net-zero goals achievement by 2050 (validated by the SBTi) and Coolbrook's goal of cutting 2.4 billion tonnes of annual carbon dioxide across heavy industry sectors globally.

This deployment is expected to directly reduce 60,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually with a potential to increase 10 times in due course, marking a major step toward decarbonising cement manufacturing.

“The world's first commercial deployment of Coolbrook's RotoDynamic Heater within our operations marks a pivotal moment in our decarbonisation journey. This is a major leap towards achieving our net-zero goals,” said Vinod Bahety, CEO-Cement Business, Adani Group.

Notably, the RDH system will be powered entirely by Adani Cement's large-scale renewable energy portfolio, ensuring that the industrial heat generated is completely emission free.

“By integrating such cutting-edge electrification solutions into our cement production, we are accelerating the shift away from fossil fuels, reducing emissions at scale, enhancing the utilisation of clean energy sources, and setting a new standard for low-carbon cement manufacturing,” he added.

This technology will decarbonise the calcination phase - the most fossil fuel-intensive stage of cement production. By providing clean heat to dry and enhance the heating value of alternative fuels, the technology enables a significantly higher substitution of fossil fuels with sustainable alternatives.

“Entering into the first industrial-scale project in the world with Adani Cement marks a transformative step for industrial electrification in one of the world's most vital cement markets,” said Joonas Rauramo, CEO of Coolbrook.

“Our mission is to make RotoDynamic Technology a new industry standard for decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors. Together, we're redefining how cement is produced — cleaner, more efficient, and ready for a net-zero future,” Rauramo added.

The deployment demonstrates the real-world feasibility of clean, electrified industrial heat powered entirely by renewables. This positions Adani Cement to spearhead India's emergence as the world's clean manufacturing cement hub.

Coolbrook and Adani Cement have identified multiple follow-on opportunities for deploying RotoDynamic Technology across Adani Cement's industrial operations and share an ambition to launch at least five additional projects within the next two years.

As the 9th largest cement producer globally, Adani Cement has 107 MTPA of installed capacity and accounts for nearly 30 per cent of the cement used in India's housing and infrastructure projects.

