Ranya Rao Gets Bail In Gold Smuggling Case But Will Stay In Jail. Here's Why

Kannada actor Ranya Rao, who was arrested for smuggling gold bars worth Rs 14.56 crore in March, was granted bail by a special court on Tuesday.

The actor will, however, remain in prison as she has also been booked under the stringent Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA), 1974, that allows preventive detention without bail for a year. According to officials, the stringent charges were applied after multiple attempts were made by the accused to secure bail.

The Special Court for Economic Offences granted statutory bail to Ms Rao - stepdaughter of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ramachandra Rao - and another accused Tarun Kondaru Raju after it noted that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had failed to file a charge sheet in the case.

Besides the DRI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation are probing the matter.

The court ordered the accused's release upon execution of a personal bond of Rs 2 Lakh each, backed by two sureties.

A slew of conditions were imposed on the two accused, including appearing before the court on all hearing dates without exception, cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation, and prohibition from tampering with evidence or attempting to influence witnesses. They have also been barred from leaving the country without prior permission from the court and must refrain from committing any similar offences during the bail period.

Mr Rao was caught smuggling gold bars weighing 14.2 kg, worth Rs 14.56 crore, when she arrived from Dubai at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3. She is currently lodged at the Bengaluru central prison.

The actor, who made her debut with the 2014 movie Maanikya, came under the radar of DRI officials after she made her fourth visit to Dubai in 15 days. It was earlier learnt that she made 27 trips to Dubai in the past year. Sources said she used to wear some of the gold and conceal the rest in her clothing to avoid getting caught.

After arresting Ms Rao, investigators raided her house and recovered gold jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore and cash worth Rs 2.67 crore.

In a leaked statement, the actor revealed the details of her international trips to locations such as the Middle East, Dubai and some Western countries. She has admitted that 17 gold bars were found on her.

In April, the DRI invoked the stringent COFEPOSA against Ms Rao, citing lack of cooperation during the investigation. The agency said the move was necessary to prevent her from resuming illicit activities.

Mr Rao has denied any involvement in the crime and said he was "shocked and devastated" by the news of his stepdaughter being arrested on smuggling charges.

In a statement on March 5, the senior cop said there has been no "black mark" on his career and that he was not in touch with his step daughter since she got married four months ago. He also said he was unaware of her and her husband Jatin Hukkeri's business dealings.