Actor Rakul Preet Singh Summoned By Probe Agency In Money Laundering Case

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a drugs-related money laundering case, officials said on Friday.

The agency, which has questioned other members of the Telugu film industry in the case earlier, has summoned her on Monday, they added.

Along with her, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, who was recently a complainant in the MLA poaching case, has also been called in for questioning.

Just three days ago, Mr Reddy's statement was recorded by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the poaching allegations.

Mr Reddy, along with two others, had reportedly attended a party hosted by a film personality in Bengaluru three years ago where drugs were reportedly used.