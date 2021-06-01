TV Actor Karan Mehra Accused Of Beating Wife, Gets Bail After Arrest

A case has been filed by Karan Mehra's wife Nisha Rawal against him in Mumbai.

Popular television actor Karan Mehra, who played the role of an ideal father and a doting husband in one of the country's longest running daily soaps, has been accused of beating his wife.

Nisha Rawal, also a TV actor, alleged that her husband Karan thrashed her after a fight last night. The 38-year-old actor, who played the lead on the popular TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", was arrested this morning. Shortly after, he was granted bail.

The Goregaon Police have filed a case against him under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (endangering human life or the personal safety others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

Nisha Rawal is also a famous TV actor and a model. She has appeared in multiple TV commercials, including those for Coca Cola, Sunsilk shampoo among others. She has also acted in a few Bollywood movies.

The couple was seen together on television in a dance reality show - "Nach Baliye".

They started their careers as models. They dated for about six years before their marriage.

Both of them have a huge following on social media too. While Karan Mehra has over 6.45 lakh followers on Instagram, Nisha Rawal has over 9.35 lakh followers.