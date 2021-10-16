Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Skips Probe Agency's Call For The 3rd Time

The actress cited "professional commitments" behind her no-show, as per sources. (File)

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez today skipped her third summon by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with a money laundering case against fraudsters Sukesh Chandrasekar and his actor-wife Leena Paul. The actress cited "professional commitments" behind her no-show, as per sources.

The probe agency had earlier asked Ms Fernandez to appear at its office in Delhi on Friday but she didn't show up. She has been summoned again on Monday.

According to sources, the probe agency officials want to confront Ms Fernandez with the con couple.

Chandrasekar and Paul have already been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly duping the family of Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh of around ₹ 200 crore.

The agency had earlier also questioned actor Nora Fatehi.

Ms Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the first time on August 30, during which she was examined for four hours as a witness in the case and her statement recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case was filed based on a complaint by Shivinder Singh's wife, Aditi Singh, who said a man posing as a senior Law Ministry official offered to help get bail for Mr Singh (then in jail) in return for money.

Ms Singh said she paid out ₹ 200 crore in 30 instalments starting June 2020 and was told the money was meant for BJP party funds. She also claimed to have been told that Home Minister Amit Shah and then Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were both on her side.

At the time of the incident, Chandrasekhar, accused in 21 cases, was lodged in Delhi's Rohini jail.

In August the central agency said it had seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, ₹ 82.5 lakh in cash, and over a dozen luxury cars in connection with the case against him.

In addition, goods worth ₹ 20 crore - ranging from shoes, bags, and clothes by international brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton - have also been seized.

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrasekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about ₹ 200 crore.