Actor Gayathri Raguramm Quits BJP, Claims Women Not Safe In Tamil Nadu Unit

Actor politician Gayathri Raguramm has quit the BJP. (File)

Actor-politician Gayathri Raguramm, who was suspended from the BJP in November last year, announced on Tuesday that she is resigning from the party and claimed that women are not safe in the Tamil Nadu unit as "nobody cares about true karyakartas".

She blamed state BJP chief K Annamalai for her decision to quit the party.

A senior leader, however, rejected her claims and said she is not a loss to the party. The leader said they do not give much importance to her allegations.

On November 23, Ms Raguramm, president of other states and overseas Tamil development unit of the BJP, was suspended by Annamalai for six months over "engaging in activities that brought disrepute" to the party.

"I have taken the decision with heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights & respect for women. Under Annamalai leadership women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider," Ms Raguramm tweeted tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president J P Nadda and national general secretary B L Santhosh.

"Nobody cares about true karyakartas, the only goal is to chase away true karyakartas by Annamalai. I wish the best for BJP," she said in another tweet.

"Modi Ji you are special, you are father of Nation, You will always be my vishwaguru & great leader. AmitShah ji you will always remain my chanakya guru," she said.

Days before she was removed from the post and suspended from the party, BJP sports and skill development cell president Amar Prasad Reddy accused her of meeting a member of Chief Minister M K Stalin's family and angrily reacted "no space for betrayers in BJP." She, however, retorted saying it was her friend's birthday party and that she had no idea of who were invited.

Announcing her suspension, Mr Annamalai then ordered an inquiry on another functionary 'Trichy' Suriya Siva for making derogatory remarks against party leader Daisy Saran. He had warned functionaries of talking to YouTube channels without the leadership's consent.

In a series of tweets, Ms Raguramm said she took the decision to resign because of Mr Annamalai. "...Thanking all the karyakartas whom I worked with for 8 years whom I shared great love & respect with. It was a great journey," she said.

Hurting others was not Hindu dharma, the choreographer said and claimed she could not continue under Mr Annamalai's leadership. "Cannot expect social justice. Women stay safe don't trust that someone will save you. No one is going to come. You are on your own. Believe yourself. Never stay where you are not respected," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)