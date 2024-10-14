Actor Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's Bail Pleas Rejected In Murder Case

A sessions court in Bengaluru on Monday rejected popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend Pavithra Gowda's bail petition in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to the fan's murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli in Bengaluru on June 9.

In September, Bengaluru police submitted a comprehensive charge sheet containing 3,991 pages against 17 individuals involved in the case, which includes Darshan and Gowda.

Darshan is currently in Ballary jail, having been transferred there after photos of him hanging out with three others in the Parappana Agrahara Central jail emerged online in August, sparking row over alleged preferential treatment in jail.