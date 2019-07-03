Actor Bhagyashree's Husband Arrested Over Alleged Role In Gambling Racket

Himalaya Dasani had made his debut with "Payal" movie in 1992.

The husband of "Maine Pyar Kiya" fame actor, Bhagyashree, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a gambling racket in suburban Jogeshwari, police said Wednesday.

Himalaya Dasani, who is an actor-turned-film producer, was arrested from his residence on Tuesday, an official from Amboli police station said.

Himalaya Dasani was produced before a local court, which granted bail to him, he said.

"Amboli Police had recently busted a gambling racket, in which Himalaya Dasani's involvement had come to light as his name cropped up during the interrogation of arrested accused," the official added.

Himalaya Dasani had made his debut with "Payal" movie in 1992. He is now a producer and a businessman

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability