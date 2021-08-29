Actor Armaan Kohli Arrested In Drugs Case Hours After Raids At Mumbai Home

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, who was being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), was arrested this morning after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his Mumbai house, sources said.

An NCB team raided Armaan Kohli's house last evening and later took him to the agency's office in south Mumbai for questioning, said an official.

The actor has featured in the Salman Khan-starrer "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" among other films and was also one of the contestants of the TV reality show Bigg Boss.

A day before his arrest, the central anti-drugs agency had arrested TV actor Gaurav Dixit.