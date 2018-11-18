Activist Varavara Rao Sent To Police Custody Till November 26

Varavara Rao had been put under the house arrest in Hyderabad after a top court order

A Sessions Court in Pune on Sunday sent activist Varavara Rao to police custody till November 26 in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case. The event organized by the Parishad to commemorate 200 years of the Bhima Koregaon battle allegedly resulted in the spate of violence in Pune in January this year.

Mr Rao was under the extended house arrest granted by the Hyderabad High Court in the aforesaid case. However, his house-arrest ended on Saturday, following which he was arrested by the Pune Police from his residence in Telangana's capital Hyderabad.

Mr Rao was among five activists, including Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira and Gautam Navlakha who were detained on August 28 from various cities for their alleged involvement in the Elgaar Parishad event.

Mr Rao had been put under the house arrest in Hyderabad, following an order by the Supreme Court in August. After several hearings in the matter, the apex court on September 28 turned down the request to set up a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the Bhima Koregaon violence case.