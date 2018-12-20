Ace of Space Contestant Danish Zehen Dies In Car Accident In Mumbai

Danish Zehen was a contestant of the reality TV show Ace of Space.

Danish Zehen, a YouTube star, died in an accident on Sion-Panvel Highway in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in the wee hours today, the police said.

21-year-old Zehen was driving back to Navi Mumbai after attending a wedding in Kurla when he lost control of his car and it hit a roadside wall around 12:30am, a police official said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the official added.

Mr Zehen's brother who was travelling with him sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Mr Zehen was a contestant of the reality TV show Ace of Space.