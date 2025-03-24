YouTube Star Yung Filly Accused Of Raping British Tourist In Spanish Hotel

Yung Filly, a 29-year-old British rapper and YouTube star, is facing allegations of raping a tourist in Spain's Magaluf. According to Metro, a judge in Palma, the Majorcan capital, is investigating the alleged hotel sex attack.

This isn't the first time Yung Filly has faced serious allegations. In Australia, he pleaded not guilty to eight charges related to the alleged rape of a woman in his hotel room during his tour last September. The charges include four counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one count of strangulation.

Now, a British tourist has accused him of sexual assault at a hotel in Magaluf, following one of his performances at the popular holiday resort. The woman reported the incident to British police after returning from her holiday.

The alleged assault occurred after Filly performed at a beach club in Magaluf. The woman claims she met him there and later bumped into him at a nearby nightclub. She told police that the alleged rape happened after she had consensual sex with one of Yung Filly's friends in a hotel room. When she ended up alone with Filly, he allegedly assaulted her

British authorities then contacted the Spanish Civil Guard, who passed on the details to an investigating court in Palma.

The status of the woman's questioning by the judge in the ongoing criminal probe is currently unclear. However, a well-placed source revealed that the magistrate has reached out to Australian authorities through formal channels to facilitate the questioning of Yung Filly, under oath on behalf of the Spanish authorities.

The Majorcan court probe is being conducted behind-closed-doors as is normal in Spain where only trials are held in public.

Filly, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was spotted for the first time in five months on March 11, leaving court after being granted 48,500 pounds bail. When approached by reporters, he briefly commented, "It's a lovely day," declining to elaborate on his situation.