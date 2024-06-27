Accused Of Extra-Marital Affair, Woman Beaten With Sticks In Meghalaya

The incident took place in Dadenggre in West Garo Hills

A woman in Meghalaya was beaten with sticks by a group of men after she was accused of having an extra-marital affair.

In a video going viral of the incident, which took place in Dadenggre in West Garo Hills, the woman can be seen being brutally assaulted in public.

The video showed several men and women being muted spectators.

The police have arrested five persons after a case was registered under the relevant sections.

According to the police, the accused alleged that the woman was having an extra-marital affair.

Meanwhile, Santa Mary Shylla, the Sutnga Saipung MLA who is the Chairperson of the Meghalaya Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment, took note of the incident and sought a report from the police.

She said she would also ask the Superintendent of Police of all the 12 districts of Meghalaya to remain alert against any type of crime against women.