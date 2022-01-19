Accidental Death Case Filed After 3 Killed In Ship Explosion In Mumbai

An inquiry has been ordered by the Navy to investigate the cause of the explosion

The Mumbai Police has registered an accidental death case in connection with the explosion onboard Indian Navy's destroyer ship INS Ranvir the day before in which three naval personnel died and eleven people were injured.

The injured are being treated at a naval hospital and no one is critical.

A board of inquiry has been ordered by the Navy to investigate the cause of the explosion.

The explosion, say sources, occurred around 4:30 pm on Tuesday and had nothing to do with weapons or ammunition explosion.

In a statement, the Indian Navy said it extends condolences to the families of Master Chief Petty Officer 1 (MCPO) Krishan Kumar, Surinder Kumar MCPO II and AK Singh MCPO II, who died due to injuries caused by the unfortunate incident onboard INS Ranvir.

INS Ranvir was on cross-coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly.

INS Ranvir, the first of the Ranvir class destroyers, was commissioned into the Indian navy on April 21, 1986. The role of Ranvir class ships involves protection such as anti-aircraft and anti-submarine warfare for carrier task force defense against submarines, low-flying aircraft, and cruise missiles.