Academic Bank Of Credit And Other Big Announcements By PM Modi Today

The Prime Minister announced that medical and dental courses in the country will have a 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and 10 per cent for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) under the All India Quota Scheme in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

He launched an Academic Bank of Credit that will provide students with flexible options for entry and exit in higher education. "Multiple entry/exit will help students break away from the shackles of sticking to one stream. One can select their course and can exit if they are not interested. This is a revolutionary change," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also said that a tool to translate engineering courses into 11 regional languages has been developed. He said this will especially help students from underprivileged backgrounds and backward classes.

He said Indian Sign Language has now been given the status of a language subject and students can now study it like any other language. This, the Prime Minister said, will ensure inclusivity for students with disabilities.