Abu Salem, 1993 Mumbai Blasts Case Convict, Denied Parole To Get Married

1993 Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem's parole application to get married for a second time was rejected by Navi Mumbai Commissioner on Saturday.The 48-year-old gangster had sought parole for 45 days to get married to Sayed Bahar Kausar alias Heena.

He is currently serving life term in Mumbai's Taloja jail for his role in the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai that had killed 257 and left over 700 people seriously injured.



Abu Salem was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) Court last year.



On March 12, 1993, a series of 13 blasts in quick succession ripped through various locations in Mumbai. The targets included the Air India Building, the Bombay Stock Exchange, Zaveri Bazar, hotels SeaRock and Hotel Juhu Centaur. Property worth Rs 27 crore was damaged.



Salem was the mastermind of the blasts, along with Mustafa Dossa, who was extradited from the UAE. Dossa died of a heart attack after his conviction in June last year.



Abu Salem, accused of transporting weapons from Gujarat to Mumbai, was arrested in Portugal in 2002.

