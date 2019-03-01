"#AbhinandhanDiwas" Celebrated On Twitter For Hero Pilot's Return

The masses on social media poured their tributes to the Indian Air Force Pilot, who showed exemplary fortitude and courage while in Pakistan's captivity.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 01, 2019 19:59 IST
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was in Pakistan's custody for the past 2 days.


New Delhi: 

As Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is returning from Pakistan, celebrations began on Twitter as a host of hashtags bearing his name are trending on the social media website. The masses poured their tributes to the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, who showed exemplary fortitude and courage while in Pakistan's captivity.

The Wing Commander shot down a Pakistani F-16--part of a package of 24 jets violating Indian air space-- before his MiG 21 suffered a hit. He ejected in time, but his parachute drifted to the Pakistani side of the Line of Control. He was captured after being attacked by a mob.

Despite being injured, the senior pilot didn't appear to be nervous in Pakistan's custody and politely refused to answer Pakistani queries on his mission. A number of videos of the Wing Commander in custody were tweeted from Pakistani handles.

He is asked in one of the videos about the aircraft he was flying. "I am sorry, Major. I am not supposed to tell you this but I am sure you have found the wreckage," he replies.

What was his mission? "I am sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this".

His refusal has become a hit on social media where he is hailed as a hero for the courage he showed in Pakistan.

Our real hero come back our Indian Salute to our brave hero #Abhinanadan#Abhinandanday#Abhinandandiwaspic.twitter.com/vRKrvCBpMK

— Abhishek oo Singh (@OoAbhisheksingh) March 1, 2019 Politicians also came out to praise the 38-year-old officer.

Politicians also welcomed his return.

In the biggest escalation since 1971, India and Pakistani jets clashed on Wednesday, following IAF's move to destroy terror camp ran by Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama.

The Indian Air Force on Thursday said that it was a compulsion for Pakistan to hand over the pilot under the Geneva Convention.

