'#AbhinandhanDiwas' Celebrated On Twitter For Hero Pilot's Return

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was in Pakistan's custody for the past 2 days.

As Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is returning from Pakistan, celebrations began on Twitter as a host of hashtags bearing his name are trending on the social media website. The masses poured their tributes to the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, who showed exemplary fortitude and courage while in Pakistan's captivity.

The Wing Commander shot down a Pakistani F-16--part of a package of 24 jets violating Indian air space-- before his MiG 21 suffered a hit. He ejected in time, but his parachute drifted to the Pakistani side of the Line of Control. He was captured after being attacked by a mob.

Despite being injured, the senior pilot didn't appear to be nervous in Pakistan's custody and politely refused to answer Pakistani queries on his mission. A number of videos of the Wing Commander in custody were tweeted from Pakistani handles.

He is asked in one of the videos about the aircraft he was flying. "I am sorry, Major. I am not supposed to tell you this but I am sure you have found the wreckage," he replies.

What was his mission? "I am sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this".

His refusal has become a hit on social media where he is hailed as a hero for the courage he showed in Pakistan.

Welcome back sir???? we r waiting for u???? #Jaihind#AbhinandanDiwas#WelcomeBackAbhinandan#WeLoveYouAbhinandan — नादान परिंदे???????? (@Gauri_doonite) March 1, 2019

Pakistan Ki International Insult...



MIG 21 Brave Indian Pilot shot down F-16.



Trump was so furious to know this...

He scolded Imran Khan for using F-16 against India and asked him

not to repeat this mistake..



Super Proud On You Abhinandan Sir#AbhinandanDiwas — Alka... Being Myself (@ShilpaIsTheBest) March 1, 2019

BREAKING: Wing Commander Abhinandan has reached the Wagah Border. Can return to India anytime now.#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan#AbhinandanDiwaspic.twitter.com/MyYComOvrS — Mahesh fans Hyderabad (@hydmaheshfans) March 1, 2019

#AbhinandanDiwas

Welcome sir.

A big salute!!

Ur Fearlessness and Valor has inspired us all. #Abhinandancomingback



pic.twitter.com/bfsxdnU5JQ — Shweta (@Shwetakapilian) March 1, 2019

Our real hero come back our Indian Salute to our brave hero #Abhinanadan#Abhinandanday#Abhinandandiwaspic.twitter.com/vRKrvCBpMK

— Abhishek oo Singh (@OoAbhisheksingh) March 1, 2019 Politicians also came out to praise the 38-year-old officer.

Politicians also welcomed his return.

Welcome back Wing Commander Abhinandan. I salute your bravery and the courage of your family.



India is proud of you — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 1, 2019

WC Abhinandan will return home to his loved ones today. In this moment lets not forget the symbolic gesture that made it possible. And I hope for once certain media channels give praise where its due instead of indulging in petty debates. #WelcomeBackAbhinandan — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 1, 2019

It must be understood that #Pakistan has not done us a favor by returning #WingCommanderAbhinandan. Under the #GenevaConvention, a serving soldier captured during conflict has to be returned.

We must not forget that after 1971, we released over 90,000 PoW from Pakistan. — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 1, 2019

Extremely happy that Our Hero #IAF pilot Wing Commander #AbhinandanVarthaman is back.



The grace, grit, and commitment he showed during the toughest time is really admirable. We are proud of him.



The nation salutes his bravery.#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) March 1, 2019

In the biggest escalation since 1971, India and Pakistani jets clashed on Wednesday, following IAF's move to destroy terror camp ran by Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama.

The Indian Air Force on Thursday said that it was a compulsion for Pakistan to hand over the pilot under the Geneva Convention.