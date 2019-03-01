"True Bharat Ratna": Politicians Unite In Welcoming Hero Air Force Pilot

Politicians praised Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman for his courage.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 01, 2019 21:02 IST
Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday (File)


New Delhi: 

Politicians from almost all the major parties have welcomed Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who is returning home after being in Pakistan's custody for two days.

While Congress chief Rahul Gandhi welcomed him at a rally, his party's leader Shashi Tharoor poured his tribute on Twitter. Trinamool Congress's Mamata Banerjee, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, Union Minister VK Singh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were among the leaders who praised the Wing Commander for his bravery in the face of adversity.

The Wing Commander shot down a Pakistani F-16--part of a package of 24 jets violating Indian air space-- before his MiG 21 suffered a hit. He ejected in time, but his parachute drifted to the Pakistani side of the Line of Control. He was captured after being attacked by a mob.

Despite being injured, the senior pilot was not nervous in Pakistan's custody and politely refused to answer queries on his mission. A number of videos of the Wing Commander in custody were tweeted from Pakistani handles.

He is asked in one of the videos about the aircraft he was flying. "I am sorry, Major. I am not supposed to tell you this but I am sure you have found the wreckage," he replies.

What was his mission? "I am sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this".

Meanwhile, celebrations began on Twitter as a host of hashtags bearing his name are trending on the social media website.

