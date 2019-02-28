'#AbhinandanMyHero': Salutes To Air Force Pilot's Courage On Twitter

Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan on Tuesday (File)

The Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan after his MiG-21 plane crashed on the Pakistani side after an aerial skirmish on the Line of Control, is receiving love and support on Twitter, with a number of hashtags bearing his name trending on the micro-blogging website.

On Tuesday, #BringBackAbhinandan was trending the entire day. However, after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Wing Commander Abhinandhan Varthaman would be released as a "peace gesture", #WelcomeBackAbhinandan started trending.

After his videos were released by Pakistan, in which the officer showed no sign of nervousness after being captured, Twitter users hailed his courage with #AbhinandanMyHero.

This is the power of Modi govt and Indian forces. They did not buckle down for peace talks, they mounted aggressive diplomatic pressure to bring back #AbhinandanMyHero ! This is the power of India! Proud of Abhinandan, Forces and Govt!! #WelcomeBackAbhinandan — Shrushti(@shrushtispeaks) February 28, 2019

The Fearless King Highly skilled pilot who destroyed latest modern upgraded F16 by vintage old Mig21 and his skill Great sir His Eyes #AbhinandanMyHeropic.twitter.com/i5qwaTQNlz — Mani shankar (@Mani007shankar) February 28, 2019

Our True Hero is #AbhinandanMyHero INDIA🇮🇳 is with u. RESPECT U SIR. — Aatif Khan (@AatifKh50163657) February 28, 2019

#AbhinandanMyHero is coming back, thank god. I am so happy he's back, I want him safe and unharmed. He's our Sher, our Hero, our country's jaan and pride LET OUR SOLDERS BE SAFE



JAI HIND 🇮🇳 — shinchanᵃˢᶜ 🇮🇳 (@lights_asc) February 28, 2019

Joining billion Indian hearts in welcoming our hero. #WelcomeBackAbhinandanpic.twitter.com/EGCM6Jm3Zs — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) February 28, 2019

In videos circulated by Pakistani accounts, the Wing Commander is blindfolded and wounded. He gives his name, service number and religion and says: "That is all I am supposed to tell you."

Abhinandan Varthaman asks his interrogator a question: "May I request a little bit of information. Am I with the Pakistani Army?"

A third video emerged in the evening, which showed the pilot sipping tea, the wound looking less severe.

A voice asks him "I hope you have been treated well over here, with us."

He replies: "Yes, I have. And I would like to put this on record that I will not change my statement if I go back to my country also. The officers of the Pakistani army have looked after me very well, starting from the Captain who rescued me from the mob and from the soldiers and thereafter the officers of the unit to which I was taken to. This is what I would expect my army to behave as and I am very impressed by the Pakistani army."

He is asked where in India he is from and whether he is married.

Again, that calm question. "Am I supposed to tell you this? Major, I am sorry. I am from down South," he says.

He is asked which aircraft he was flying. "I am sorry, Major. I am not supposed to tell you this but I am sure you have found the wreckage," he replies.

What was his mission? "I am sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this".

A package of 24 Pakistani aircraft were intercepted by eight IAF fighters, which included a MiG 21 Bison he was piloting. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shot down a Pakistani M-16 and was pursuing another jet when he was hit. He ejected and his parachute drifted to the Pakistani side of the Line of Control. He was captured by the Pakistani military.

After Imran Khan's announcement, the Indian Air Force on Wednesday said that the Pakistan's gesture was in compliance with the Geneva Convention.

"As far as the IAF is concerned, we are happy that our pilot - who is in Pakistan's custody - is returning... but we only see it as a gesture in compliance with the Geneva Convention," Air-Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor said at a joint briefing of the Army, Air Force and the Navy on Wednesday.