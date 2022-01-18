"My Dad Almost Died In Jail": UP Politician Azam Khan's Son To NDTV

Abdullah Azam is expected to contest the elctions this time.

Abdullah Azam, son of Uttar Pradesh politician Azam Khan, on Tuesday, told NDTV that his father has been kept in prison in extremely poor conditions and even his medical needs were not taken care of properly.

"Nine days after my father go Covid, they took him to a hospital. He almost died in jail. My father is a nine-time MLA and two-time MP. He is being kept in C-Class jail, locked in an eight-by-eight lockup," Mr Azam said.

The 31-year-old Abdullah Azam was released from the Sitapur jail in Uttar Pradesh late Saturday following his arrest in as many as 43 cases. His father remains an inmate there.

"We also have cases of buffalo-theft, goat-theft, chicken-theft and book-theft against us. I will not say much since the matter is in court. But I have been in jail for two years for our family. My mother was in jail for 10 months, my father has been in jail for two years. I am accused of putting up fake papers. I have not done anything like this. I expect justice from the Supreme Court," he said.

The opposition Samajwadi Party leader who is expected to contest in the Uttar Pradesh elections that begin next month reaffirmed his commitment to former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

"We are with Akhilesh Yadav. Wherever the party asks me, I will contest elections from there," said

Mr Azam also added a critique for Hyderabad politician Asaduddin Owaisi, whose party AIMIM is seen as a bit of a headache for the Samajwadi Party since it can split the Muslim vote in the state. "Owaisi sahab says something, does something else. He shouldn't work for our defeat," he said.