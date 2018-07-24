Abandoned By Husband, Mysuru Woman Reaches Shimla. Kumaraswamy Intervenes

A woman from Mysuru, who has been abandoned by her husband, has been undergoing treatment at Himachal Hospital of Mental Health and Rehabilitation in Shimla since two years. Karnataka's Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has intervened to facilitate her return.

The woman is mentally unstable and unknowingly reached Himachal Pradesh. She could not contact her family due to a language barrier and was also unable to recall how she reached there, say media reports.

After a private Kannada news channel reporter met Mr Kumaraswamy and requested him to bring her back, he agreed to intervene.

Mr Kumaraswamy has on Monday directed Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru to take necessary steps to bring the woman back. The Deputy Commissioner is in constant touch with the hospital to arrange for her return.