Father Shot Delhi Woman Whose Body Was Found In Suitcase In UP: Sources

Police teams have been deployed to recover the weapon used in the murder.

A 22-year-old Delhi woman, whose body was found inside a suitcase near the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura last week, was killed by her father, police sources said today.

Aayushi Chaudhary's parents have been arrested for her murder, according to the Mathura Superintendent of Police.

Nitesh Yadav allegedly shot his daughter dead, furious that she had married a man from a different caste, and that she was often out till late night, sources said.

The father, who lives in Badarpur in south Delhi, was arrested after the police questioned him when he went to identify the body.

According to police sources, Aayushi had married a man named Chhatrapal, from another caste, without telling her family.

Her parents were angry at what they believed was her defiance and 'stubborn' attitude.

After shooting Aayushi with his licensed gun, Nitesh Yadav allegedly packed her body in a suitcase and dumped it in Mathura.

Aayushi's body was found wrapped in plastic in a large red suitcase near the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura last Friday.

There was blood on the face and head and there were injury marks all over the body, the police had said.

The suitcase was spotted by labourers, who then called the police.