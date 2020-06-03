AAP's Sanjay Singh To Send Migrants Home In Flights Using His MP Quota

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said he will send migrants home on flights using his annual MP quota (File)

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said today that he would use the air tickets he is entitled to as an MP to help stranded migrant workers reach Patna from Delhi by flights.

He would take migrant workers on two flights to Patna tomorrow.

In a tweet, Mr Singh said that he will use 34 flight tickets received by an MP during the year to send migrants to Patna with the help of colleagues and voluntary organisations.

An MP is entitled to 34 business class tickets in domestic flights annually.

The decision was praised by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who said it would be an inspiration for everyone.

"Everyone will be inspired by this unique initiative of Sanjay ji. Those whom God has given means, it is their responsibility to put their resources in the service of others. Sanjay ji deserves to be congratulated," Mr Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Responding to the compliment, Mr Singh said these were the ideals with which he entered politics.

"Thank you Arvind Kejriwal ji. These are the ideals with which we entered politics with you and I will try to follow them throughout my life," he said in a tweet.

The coronavirus-triggered lockdown has had a devastating impact on the economy as well as on the livelihoods of lakhs of migrant workers.

The plight of migrant workers, walking hundreds, sometimes thousands of kilometres, cycling or clambering onto buses and trains, to go from urban centres to their villages has been the focus of concern for almost two months.

The Centre has said around four crore migrant labourers are engaged in various jobs across the country. And so far, 75 lakh of them have returned home in trains and buses since the nationwide lockdown was imposed.



