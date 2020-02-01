'They Should Rethink': AAP's Sanjay Singh On Shaheen Bagh Protests

Sanjay Singh also said polling date is getting near (File)

The AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday urged the Shaheen Bagh protesters to "rethink" about their sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to "avoid anyone from taking political advantage of them".

Speaking to the media, Mr Singh said that the protesters should not let anyone harm them physically.

"They should rethink about their protest. They should not allow anyone to take advantage of their protest or harm them. Polling date is drawing near."

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said that while Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the morning maintained that the central government is ready for structured talks with the Shaheen Bagh protesters, there has been no attempt from the centre so far in this direction.

Mr Singh also asked if the Union Minister had been stopped by anyone from further action in the matter.

"Prasad should name the person who stopped him after he announced the (willingness of the government to) talk. Prasad should know that (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah will never allow this to happen," Mr Singh said.

On Saturday, Prasad tweeted: "Government is ready to talk to protesters of Shaheen Bagh but then it should be in a structured form and the Narendra Modi government is ready to communicate with them and clear all their doubts they have against CAA."