Raghav Chadha Suspended From Rajya Sabha Over 'Gross Violation Of Rules'

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha was today suspended from the Rajya Sabha for "breach of privilege" after complaints from four MPs alleging he named them in a house panel without their consent in violation of rules.

The upper house passed a resolution moved by Piyush Goyal, leader of the house, to suspend Raghav Chadda till the privileges committee submits its findings on the cases of breach of privileges. Mr Goyal slammed the "unethical conduct" of the AAP leader, and called it an "outrageous disregard of the rules".

A Rajya Sabha bulletin on Wednesday said the chairman had received complaints from MPs Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai, and Narhari Amin, who alleged breach of privilege by Raghav Chadha for, among other things, including their names without their consent in violation of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business by moving a motion on August 7.

"All the six members are disturbed and hurt and looking to the chair for justice," Piyush Goyal said, claiming that the government has made a watertight case.

Mr Chadha had proposed the constitution of a Select Committee to consider the 'Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023' and had included names of the four MPs.

The period of suspension of Sanjay Singh, another AAP MP, was also extended till the privilege committee decides on complaints against him.

"Sanjay Singh showed defiance and did not leave the chamber, and as a result if the house could not function...He did not show any remorse, instead he kept justifying his behaviour," Mr Goyal said.

Mr Chadha yesterday trashed the charges and said the ruling party had targeted him because it could not accept that a 34-year-old MP took on its tallest leaders. He challenged BJP leaders to show any piece of paper where he has forged anyone's signature.

"The BJP's mantra is 'repeat a lie a thousand times, and it becomes the truth'. Following this mantra, a misinformation campaign was launched again me. That's why I had to come before you today to clear the air," he said.

The Bill, which seeks to control the bureaucrats in the national capital, has cleared the Parliament.

Waving a red book listing Rajya Sabha rules, Mr Chadha had said there is no need for anyone's signature or written consent to propose their name for a select committee.

"Whenever a controversial bill comes to the House and a member wants this bill to be discussed at length before a vote, he recommends sending it a select committee. Names of MPs are proposed for this panel. Those who do not wish to be part of the committee can withdraw their names. When there is no signature involved, how can it be forged?" Mr Chadha asked.