'If Not Parliament, Is Country Safe?' AAP's Raghav Chadha On Security Breach

AAP's Raghav Chadha backed the Opposition MPs' demand for a discussion on the parliament breach. (File)

Demanding a discussion in Parliament over the recent security breach incident, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha questioned on Friday, "How is our nation safe when a place considered one of the most secure in our country is being breached?"

"Are opposition MPs demanding something illegitimate? Are they saying something wrong? They are just saying that a discussion should be done on the security breach of the most secured building in the country. I think the government should accept the demand." Mr Chadha told ANI.

"It's not a matter of some particular party or party politics but of the most secure building, the Indian Parliament. If Parliament is not safe, is the country safe," he said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the opposition will not achieve anything by creating obstacles, adding that they should give suggestions to the Lok Sabha Speaker as invited by him.

"I only want to say that if the Lok Sabha Speaker has invited suggestions from leaders from all political parties, then I think they should give suggestions for improvement. They will not achieve anything by creating obstacles," Mr Thakur told ANI.

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday granted seven days of custodial remand to all four arrested over the Parliament security breach. The fifth accused, Lalit Jha, was also arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah should have made a statement in the Parliament, which could have diffused the entire crisis.

"He should have come here and spoken. That could have diffused the entire crisis. If he had spoken to the MPs and given his point of view, I'm sure this whole crisis could have been diffused. This is escalating only because of the stubbornness of those involved. And I must say, it's an unnecessary thing. We have important issues to discuss in parliament," Mr Tharoor told ANI.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police, conducting an investigation into the Parliament security breach case, has detained two more people following their suspected association with the five arrested in the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)