AAP Moves On Key Punjab Promise, 300 Units Free Power For Homes From July

The AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab today announced 300 units of free power for households with effect from July 1.

The announcement comes as the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government completed one month in the office today.

Providing free electricity to every household for up to 300 units was one of the major promises made by AAP in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly polls.

While making the promise, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said they had reached out to people across Punjab and found that they are "very unhappy" about the electricity costs.

"Punjab generates surplus power, but has hours-long power cuts. On top of it, many people get inflated bills," he said.

The Chief Minister rolled out a doorstep ration delivery scheme in the state last month which was also AAP's key campaign agenda in the polls.

