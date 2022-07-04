AAP's Durgesh Pathak Takes Oath As Rajinder Nagar Legislator

Durgesh Pathak won the seat after defeating BJP's Rajesh Bhatia.

Newly-elected Rajinder Nagar Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Durgesh Pathak took oath of office on the first day of the Delhi Assembly session here on Monday.

Durgesh Pathak, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate, won the bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat after defeating BJP's Rajesh Bhatia.

He was congratulated by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel after the oath taking. Ram Niwas Goel also welcomed the supporters of Durgesh Pathak, who had come to witness the Assembly proceedings. He asked them to maintain decorum and not to clap or raise slogans in the Assembly as it would disrupt the proceedings.

The bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar seat was necessitated in the wake of AAP leader Raghav Chadha leaving the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha recently.

