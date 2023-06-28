In AAP's 'In Principle' Support For Uniform Civil Code, A 2024 Question

The AAP leader's remarks come amid the BJP's renewed push for a Uniform Civil Code

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supports a Uniform Civil Code for Indians "in principle", but any move in this direction must follow wide-ranging consultations with all stakeholders, a senior party leader told NDTV today.

Sandeep Pathak, AAP's national general secretary (organisation) and a Rajya Sabha MP, said, "In principle, we support a Uniform Civil Code. The Constitution's Article 44 also supports it. But since this issue concerns all religious communities, there should be wide-ranging consultations and efforts to build consensus."

Article 44 of the Constitution states, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India."

The AAP leader's remarks come against the backdrop of the BJP's renewed push for a Uniform Civil Code with an eye on the 2024 general election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the country cannot run on two laws, in the same way as "different set of rules for different members of a family" cannot work.

The Prime Minister's remarks have drawn strong criticism from main opposition Congress, with senior party leader P Chidambaram saying the uniform code cannot be forced on people by an "agenda-driven majoritarian government" and warning that it will "widen divisions".

The remarks have also prompted a strong response from Muslim bodies. The country's top Muslim body, All India Muslim Personal Law Board, held an emergency meeting last night to discuss how it will respond to this. Maulana Arshad Madni, a member of the board and chief of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, told NDTV today that the government "has made its intentions clear" and urged Muslims not to hit the roads in protests over the issue.

The AAP's stand on the issue also plays out against the backdrop over its faceoff with the Congress.

After the Opposition meet in Patna last week to chalk out a joint strategy for 2024, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party said it would be "very difficult for the AAP to be part of any alliance that includes Congress" till the main opposition party publicly denounces the centre's ordinance on Delhi.

The centre's ordinance seeks to control bureaucrats in Delhi. It states that it aims to "provide for a comprehensive scheme of administration of services" which "balances the local and domestic interests of the people of Delhi with the democratic will of the entire nation reflected through the President of India".

The ordinance followed a Supreme Court verdict in favour of Delhi government last month, which said the capital's government was free to make laws and administer civil services. The control of the Lieutenant Governor, a central appointee, will be restricted to public order, police, and land. AAP has challenged the ordinance in Supreme Court.

Mr Pathak said that it is necessary for Opposition parties to come together and remove the BJP from power. "But this will depend on the Congress party's attitude towards other opposition parties," he said.

On whether the AAP can consider contesting the 2024 elections alone if the Congress does not budge, Mr Pathak said, "Let's see. What we can say is that the AAP will contest the elections strongly. Time will tell."

Earlier, the Congress had hit out at AAP, with party leader Ajay Maken questioning if the Arvind Kejriwal-led party actually wants to make peace. "On the one hand, Arvind Kejriwal is seeking support of the Congress. Then he goes to Rajasthan and gives statements against one of our senior-most leaders, a three-time Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, and Sachin Pilot, one of the very senior leaders and a former minister," Mr Maken said Sunday.