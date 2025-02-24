Advertisement
Uttarakhand Public Employees To Register Their Marriages Under Uniform Civil Code

The district nodal officers nominated for UCC will get the registration completed. (File)
Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand government has asked its employees to get their marriages registered under the Uniform Civil Code that was recently implemented in the state.

In a letter to the state's district magistrates and heads of departments, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said under the UCC, registration of marriages done after March 26, 2010, has been made mandatory, an official release said.

The district nodal officers nominated for UCC will get the marriage registration of all the married employees in their district completed in a time-bound manner, Raturi said.

A regular report in this regard will be made available to the home secretary by each district every week, she added.

The chief secretary has also given instructions to nominate a nodal officer in each department who will ensure the marriage registration of the married personnel of his department.

She said to ensure seamless registration on the UCC portal, the director of Uttarakhand Information Technology Development Agency has been directed to provide necessary technical support to all the districts and departments.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

