AAP Starts Public Poll On Whether Arvind Kejriwal Should Resign Or Not

The Aam Aadmi Party started the door-to-door 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign in Delhi, on Friday to get people's opinion on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Delhi Chief Minister if he is arrested under a "conspiracy by the BJP", Delhi minister Gopal Rai said.

Delhi minister Gopal Rai conducted the door-to-door campaign in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area.

"Today on the first day, we conducted a door-to-door campaign in the Laxmi Nagar constituency and spoke to people. So far, the people we've talked to say that Mr Kejriwal has done a lot of work for the public. The Chief Minister has provided free electricity, water, healthcare, and education, and facilitated bus travel for women and pilgrimage trips for the elderly, so he should not resign but run the government from jail. People also firmly opined that these arrests are happening under an agenda. In this situation, he should not resign," Mr Rai said.

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate had summoned Mr Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Mr Kejriwal skipped appearing before the Enforcement Directorate and demanded that it should withdraw its notice, claiming it was "illegal and politically motivated".

"The BJP is plotting the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal out of fear of losing in the Lok Sabha elections. We conducted a door-to-door campaign and asked people whether if there was an arrest, should Mr Kejriwal resign or run the government from jail," Mr Rai said

"People firmly said that Arvind Kejriwal has done a lot of work for the public, therefore, he should not resign but run the government from jail. People also said that all these arrests are happening under one agenda and in this situation, Arvind Kejriwal should not resign," Mr Rai added.

Mr Rai said that from December 1 to 20, they will conduct a door-to-door campaign at all 2600 polling stations, and from December 21 to 24, they will hold public meetings in all 250 wards. In the end, whatever opinion the public has, they will give to Arvind Kejriwal.

