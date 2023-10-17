Raghav Chadha Won't Have To Vacate Government Bungalow, Gets Court Relief

AAP MP Raghav Chadha will not have to vacate his government bungalow after the Delhi High Court set aside a trial court order today.

Mr Chadha had appealed a trial court order that lifted an interim order preventing the Rajya Sabha secretariat from removing him from the government bungalow allotted to him.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani has revived an April 18 order of the trial court, which had directed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat not to evict Mr Chadha.

The trial court had ruled that Mr Chadha does not have an absolute right to continue to occupy his government bungalow during his entire tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP, even after the cancellation of the allotment.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Mr Chadha's case, challenging his suspension from the Rajya Sabha. Mr Chadha was suspended for allegedly forging signatures of other MPs and proposing their names for a committee without their consent.

The court has instructed the Rajya Sabha secretariat to address the accusations and has also requested the assistance of the Attorney General of India. The case will be resumed on October 30.

