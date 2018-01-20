Disqualification Of 20 AAP Lawmakers Live: Election Commission Working As BJP Agents, Says Arvind Kejriwal's Party

Once the President approves the EC's recommendation, by-elections will have to be held for the 20 assembly seats.

All India | Updated: January 20, 2018 13:34 IST
New Delhi:  The Election Commission's recommendation to disqualify 20 AAP lawmakers gave a ray of hope to the Congress and BJP to target Arvind Kejriwal's AAP which emerged as a big political force seeking to fight corruption and bring probity in politics. The chief minister, in his first reaction this evening, tweeted, "In the end, truth shall prevail."

Once the President approves the EC's recommendation, by-elections will have to be held for the 20 assembly seats. The ruling AAP has a giant majority in the 70-member Delhi assembly with 66 seats and the disqualification will not endanger the Arvind Kejriwal government. It will come down to 46 seats, still comfortably across the half-way mark at 35.
 

Here are the latest developments on disqualification of AAP lawmakers:




Jan 20, 2018
13:34 (IST)
Jan 20, 2018
13:24 (IST)
Other states also have parliamentary secretaries and they all draw salaries... But despite this being one nation and one Constitution... Delhi is being treated differently, said AAP leader Gopal Rai 
Jan 20, 2018
13:21 (IST)
What is happening is dangerous for the country: Gopal Rai
  • What is happening is dangerous for the country... for a democracy 
  • The country will have to pay... (PM) Modi ji is breaking down all institutions...
  • Now listing the papers showing the last letter from EC which states... they were yet to inform AAP on the next date of hearing 
Jan 20, 2018
13:18 (IST)
  • This is the first time in the history of the country that such an unprecedented measure is been taken
  • What is the understanding behind this order, people of this country wants to know.
  • This is not the first time such allegations have been directed at AK Jyoti
  • Everyone knows that AK Joti is a "Khas admi" of PM Modi starting from his days in Gujarat.
Jan 20, 2018
13:01 (IST)
"Election Commission Working As BJP Agents"
Election Commission is working as agents of BJP, (PM) Modi, their work is one-sided
(Chief Election Commissioner) Achal Kumar Jyoti is being loyal to his master
Law and Constitution has been kept aside and a one-sided decision was taken
We will go to High Court
Jan 20, 2018
12:20 (IST)
Its very unfortunate and sad the action against 20 AAP MLAs, I had given certain suggestions earlier but I was told its the CM's prerogative to appoint people so I kept quiet: Kumar Vishvas to ANI
Jan 20, 2018
11:57 (IST)
The disqualification of 20 MLAs will not threaten the AAP government as it has 66 MLAs in the 70-member Assembly and would continue to be in majority even if these lawmakers are disqualified.
Jan 20, 2018
11:56 (IST)
The Congress was routed with none of its candidates being elected while the BJP managed to win only three seats. The BJP won another seat in bypolls later.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said Kejriwal has no "moral right" to continue in power and should resign. He also said the Delhi Congress will launch a 'Jan Andolan' from January 22 demanding the Kejriwal government's removal and expose him on the issue of corruption, on which he contested and won elections.
Jan 20, 2018
11:56 (IST)
Both the Congress and the BJP, which suffered badly in the AAP surge that almost wiped them out in the last assembly polls, said they were ready for elections.
Jan 20, 2018
11:55 (IST)
Arvind  Kejriwal and his party have insisted that the appointments violate no rules as none of the AAP legislators draw salaries as parliament secretaries. But rival parties the Congress and the BJP have argued that the posts allowed them perks and so were offices of profit.  
Jan 20, 2018
11:55 (IST)
AAP has alleged a conspiracy lashing out at the poll panel for its decision. "This is Modi's Election Commission," said AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj.
Jan 20, 2018
11:54 (IST)
From far away Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also tweeted her support: "A Constitutional body cannot be used for political vendetta... At this hour, we are strongly with Arvind Kejriwal and his team".
Jan 20, 2018
11:54 (IST)
Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party have been throwing punches at the Election Commission, or EC, after word got out about its recommendation to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs over office of profit. One leader called it a "fake encounter" through the EC, another described it as election body's chief repaying his debt to PM Narendra Modi and some others rushed to the High Court.
