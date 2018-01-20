Disqualification Of 20 AAP Lawmakers Live: Election Commission Working As BJP Agents, Says Arvind Kejriwal's Party





Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said Kejriwal has no "moral right" to continue in power and should resign. He also said the Delhi Congress will launch a 'Jan Andolan' from January 22 demanding the Kejriwal government's removal and expose him on the issue of corruption, on which he contested and won elections.

The Congress was routed with none of its candidates being elected while the BJP managed to win only three seats. The BJP won another seat in bypolls later.