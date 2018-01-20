Disqualification Of 20 AAP Lawmakers Live: Election Commission Working As BJP Agents, Says Arvind Kejriwal's Party

New Delhi: The Election Commission's recommendation to disqualify 20 AAP lawmakers gave a ray of hope to the Congress and BJP to target Arvind Kejriwal's AAP which emerged as a big political force seeking to fight corruption and bring probity in politics. The chief minister, in his first reaction this evening, tweeted, "In the end, truth shall prevail."
Once the President approves the EC's recommendation, by-elections will have to be held for the 20 assembly seats. The ruling AAP has a giant majority in the 70-member Delhi assembly with 66 seats and the disqualification will not endanger the Arvind Kejriwal government. It will come down to 46 seats, still comfortably across the half-way mark at 35.
Here are the latest developments on disqualification of AAP lawmakers:
सभी बुद्धिजीवी और राजनैतिक लोग हैरान है कि 2 दिन बाद रिटायर होने वाले CEC ज्योति ने आप विधायकों की सदस्यता रद्द करने का फैसला किस दबाव में लिया? - @AapKaGopalRaipic.twitter.com/T02aNaxF4s- AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 20, 2018
Other states also have parliamentary secretaries and they all draw salaries... But despite this being one nation and one Constitution... Delhi is being treated differently, said AAP leader Gopal Rai
What is happening is dangerous for the country: Gopal Rai
- What is happening is dangerous for the country... for a democracy
- The country will have to pay... (PM) Modi ji is breaking down all institutions...
- Now listing the papers showing the last letter from EC which states... they were yet to inform AAP on the next date of hearing
- This is the first time in the history of the country that such an unprecedented measure is been taken
- What is the understanding behind this order, people of this country wants to know.
- This is not the first time such allegations have been directed at AK Jyoti
- Everyone knows that AK Joti is a "Khas admi" of PM Modi starting from his days in Gujarat.
"Election Commission Working As BJP Agents"
Election Commission is working as agents of BJP, (PM) Modi, their work is one-sided
Election Commission is working as agents of BJP, (PM) Modi, their work is one-sided
(Chief Election Commissioner) Achal Kumar Jyoti is being loyal to his master
Law and Constitution has been kept aside and a one-sided decision was taken
We will go to High Court
Its very unfortunate and sad the action against 20 AAP MLAs, I had given certain suggestions earlier but I was told its the CM's prerogative to appoint people so I kept quiet: Kumar Vishvas to ANI
The disqualification of 20 MLAs will not threaten the AAP government as it has 66 MLAs in the 70-member Assembly and would continue to be in majority even if these lawmakers are disqualified.
The Congress was routed with none of its candidates being elected while the BJP managed to win only three seats. The BJP won another seat in bypolls later.
Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said Kejriwal has no "moral right" to continue in power and should resign. He also said the Delhi Congress will launch a 'Jan Andolan' from January 22 demanding the Kejriwal government's removal and expose him on the issue of corruption, on which he contested and won elections.
Both the Congress and the BJP, which suffered badly in the AAP surge that almost wiped them out in the last assembly polls, said they were ready for elections.
Arvind Kejriwal and his party have insisted that the appointments violate no rules as none of the AAP legislators draw salaries as parliament secretaries. But rival parties the Congress and the BJP have argued that the posts allowed them perks and so were offices of profit.
AAP has alleged a conspiracy lashing out at the poll panel for its decision. "This is Modi's Election Commission," said AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj.
From far away Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also tweeted her support: "A Constitutional body cannot be used for political vendetta... At this hour, we are strongly with Arvind Kejriwal and his team".
Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party have been throwing punches at the Election Commission, or EC, after word got out about its recommendation to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs over office of profit. One leader called it a "fake encounter" through the EC, another described it as election body's chief repaying his debt to PM Narendra Modi and some others rushed to the High Court.
No more content
Comments