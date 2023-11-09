Manish Sisodia Files Application Seeking Permission To Meet Sick Wife For 5 Days

Manish Sisodia is an accused in CBI as well as money laundering case (File)

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia has moved an application seeking permission to meet his ailing wife for a period of five days while in custody.

The application has been moved before the Rouse Avenue court.

Special judge M K Nagpal will hear the application tomorrow. The court is hearing cases of CBI and ED related to the Delhi Excise policy.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is an accused in CBI as well as money laundering case.

In both cases, charge sheets have been filed against Sisodia and other accused persons.

Recently, the Supreme Court of India dismissed the bail partition of Sisodia. His earlier bail applications were rejected by the High Court as well as the trial court.

However, the High Court in June had granted him permission to meet his wife in custody.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has also been arrested in the Delhi Excise policy case. He is in judicial custody and is to be produced before the concerned court on Friday.

The ED has alleged that proceeds of crime of around Rs 622 crore have been generated due to the activities of the present accused Manish Sisodia.

Mr Sisodia was arrested by the ED in this case on March 9. Earlier he was arrested by the CBI on February 26.

