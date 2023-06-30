AAP's Atishi Gets 3 Additional Delhi Ministries. Now In Charge Of 10

The latest addition will raise the number of portfolios held by Atishi to 10.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi will be given additional charges of finance, planning and revenue in the Delhi cabinet. The three departments were earlier with Kailash Gehlot.

Atishi, along with Saurabh Bharadwaj, was inducted into the cabinet in March following the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. While Sisodia was arrested in connection with excise policy case, Jain was arrested last year in connection with a money laundering case.

She had been holding the portfolios of power, education, art, culture and language, tourism, higher education, training and technical education and public relations.

The latest addition will raise the number of portfolios held by her to 10.

A row had erupted over the cabinet reshuffle issue on Thursday with government officials claiming that the file pertaining to it was lying with the Lt Governor for four days, a charge denied by the latter's office.