AAP Leader Ashutosh Resigns From Party, Cites 'Personal Reasons'

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh quit the party today, citing "personal reasons". The 53-year-old had left journalism to join AAP in 2014. Sources said the party is yet to take a call on his resignation, which came months after a rift within the party over Delhi's three Rajya Sabha seats.

Announcing his resignation in a tweet, the leader said:

Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end.I have resigned from the PARTY/requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason.Thanks to party/all of them who supported me Throughout.Thanks. — ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) August 15, 2018

A second tweet read: "To media friends. Please respect my privacy. I won't be giving any bite of any kind. Please cooperate."

In January, Mr Kejriwal had to look within the party to fill the Rajya Sabha seats after being turned down by seven eminent professionals. There was a buzz at the time that Ashutosh was being considered for a post.

But the party's final list -- senior leader Sanjay Singh, Delhi-based businessman Sushil Gupta and chartered accountant ND Gupta -- had upset several aspirants.

Senior leaders and founder member Kumar Vishwas, who had frequent run-ins with Mr Kejriwal, had quit the party days later, protesting that he was being "punished for speaking the truth."