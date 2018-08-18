AAP Lawmakers To Donate Salary For Flood-Hit Kerala

Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said that all MPs and MLAs will donate a month salary for Kerala

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) head Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that all party ministers, MLAs and MPs will donate a month's salary for flood-hit Kerala.

"All AAP MLAs, MPs and Ministers donating one month salary for Kerala," Mr Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Delhi government on Friday had announced that it will donate Rs 10 crore to flood-ravaged Kerala.

The death toll due to the floods across Kerala increased on Saturday with rescue operations continuing at several locations.

Since August 8, over 2.23 lakh people have been put up in 1,568 relief camps across the state.

The red alert continued in a number of districts in the state.