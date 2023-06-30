AAP Drops Plan To Burn Copies Of Delhi Postings Orders, Says Matter In Court

Delhi government went to the Supreme Court challenging the order.

Hours after declaring to burn copies of the Centre's Delhi ordinance at its party office here, the AAP on Friday desisted from making such a move as it said the matter was sub judice.

Notably, the AAP-led Delhi government on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the ordinance on control of services, saying it is an "unconstitutional exercise of executive fiat" that attempts to "override" the top court and the basic structure of the Constitution. Besides quashing of the ordinance, the government also sought an interim stay on it.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will burn copies of the ordinance at the party office in central Delhi on July 3.

Addressing a press conference, party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said copies of the ordinance will be burned across the 70 assembly constituencies of the national capital.

In a statement late evening, the party said, "AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the senior leadership of AAP will neither burn nor participate in the protests and agitations against the Delhi Ordinance on July 3 as proposed earlier since the matter is now sub judice in the Hon''ble Supreme Court. All the programmes are cancelled." Delhi minister Bharadwaj accused the Centre of trying to take "illegal" control of Delhi through the "black ordinance".

The party had on June 11 organised a 'maha rally' against the ordinance.

The Centre on May 19 brought the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of IAS and DANICS officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a circumvention of the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor before the May 11 verdict of the Supreme Court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)