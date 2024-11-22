AAP Appoints Punjab Minister Aman Arora As New President Of Its State Unit

Aman Arora is a two-term MLA from Sunam and Cabinet minister in the Punjab government, (File)

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab appointed New and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora as the new president of its state unit on Friday.

The development comes a month after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he would speak to the AAP leadership on the appointment of a full-time president of the party's state unit, expressing a desire to step down from the post.

Aman Arora, a prominent Hindu face of AAP in Punjab, will be the president of the party's state unit and MLA Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi its working president.

The move also comes a day before the results of the recent bypolls to four assembly seats -- Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala.

The by-elections were necessitated after the incumbent legislators were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

The bypolls are being seen as a litmus test for Mann, whose government has completed two-and-a-half-years in office.

"Today, I have handed over the responsibility of party president to two of my close colleagues, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora and MLA Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi. The party has decided that Aman Arora will serve as the party president and Sherry Kalsi as the working president," the chief minister posted on X.

"I have full confidence in both my colleagues that they will strengthen the party and the organisation in Punjab in the coming time and take it to new heights," he added.

Last month, after addressing a rally in Chabbewal, Bhagwant Mann said he had been holding the post of the party president in Punjab for seven years.

"Being chief minister, I have big responsibilities. I have 13-14 departments. I will speak to the party to appoint a full-time state unit chief so that the responsibilities can be divided," he had said then.

Mann was appointed AAP's Punjab unit chief in 2017 when he was the MP from Sangrur.

He led the party in Punjab during the 2019 Lok Sabha election and the 2022 assembly polls. AAP came to power in 2022, winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly.

In a statement referring to the two appointments, the party said, "This decision reflects AAP's commitment to strengthening its leadership in Punjab and preparing for future electoral challenges." According to the statement, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal extended his congratulations to Arora and Kalsi.

Kejriwal expressed confidence in their leadership, highlighting their proven dedication and ability to strengthen the party's organisational structure in Punjab.

"I am confident that Aman Arora and Sherry Kalsi will work tirelessly to address the issues of the people and take the party to greater heights," he said, wishing them success in their new responsibilities.

Aman Arora, a two-term MLA from Sunam and Cabinet minister in the Punjab government, is a prominent Hindu leader known for his inclusive approach and dynamic leadership, the statement said.

"Having secured his seat in the 2022 assembly elections with the highest margin in the state, Arora has demonstrated strong grassroots support and widespread appeal," it said.

Kalsi, the MLA from Batala, has also emerged as a dedicated party leader. His appointment as working president highlights AAP's focus on bringing in energetic and result-oriented leaders to fortify the organisation at all levels, the statement said.

Aman Arora expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Kejriwal, Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, and the party's leadership for entrusting him and the Batala MLA with significant responsibilities.

Aman Arora praised Bhagwant Mann for voluntarily expressing his desire to step down as state party president, paving the way for this new leadership.

He pledged to build on the strong organisational foundation already established in Punjab and strengthen the party further.

Aman Arora also encouraged a collaborative spirit within the party, emphasizing that AAP operates like a family.

Kalsi, on the other hand, underscored his determination to fulfil his responsibilities with dedication and focus, working closely with senior leaders of AAP Punjab to ensure effective decision-making.

He assured the party leadership and workers of his commitment to building on the party's successes and bringing meaningful results to the people of Punjab.