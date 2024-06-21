'BJP's Conspiracy, Probe Agency Has No Proof': AAP After Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail

Arvind Kejriwal is likely to come out of jail today by noon.

After the Delhi court granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an alleged excise police case, Aam Aadmi Party's Legal team said that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had no proof against the party's leaders and alleged that the case was a conspiracy of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday on the party supremo getting bail, AAP Legal Cell's state president Sanjeev Nasiar alleged that the ED was working under "someone's pressure."

"Truth has won. This case was false, it was a conspiracy of the BJP party. This is a huge win for the AAP party for the country and all of us. ED has no proof against any of our leaders and they are working under someone's pressure. They wanted to finish the political career of Arvind Kejriwal but they failed in this," Advocate Sanjeev Nasiar said.

Advocate Rishikesh Kumar, part of AAP's legal team, said, "Arvind Kejriwal granted bail on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. By tomorrow afternoon, Arvind Kejriwal will come out of jail. This is a big win for AAP leaders, country and people."

AAP National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar claimed that regular bail in a PMLA case is nothing less than an acquittal.

"This case is completely fake, the whole case has been written in the BJP office. We are very grateful to the court for giving a historic verdict," Priyanka Kakkar said.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that this decision will become a big example in our law system.

"All the institutions of the country whether it is ED, CBI, all have been taken over. Only the judiciary is left on which people trust. In PMLA, most people get relief only from the Supreme Court. Usually, lower courts never give relief. So it is evident that the central government has no proof in this case," he said.

Punjab Minister and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema thanked the judiciary for granting bail to the party supremo. "A false case was done against our convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Today the justice has won," he said.

Meanwhile, AAP leader and Minister of Power of Punjab Harbhajan Singh ETO said that the Constitution has won after Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

"Today the Constitution has won...A leader was arrested just ahead of the elections and today his release has made democracy win...people's faith in the court has strengthened," said Harbhajan Singh ETO.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said there is a "wave of happiness" in the Aam Aadmi Party.

"Arvind Kejriwal getting bail is a slap on the face of the opponents of democracy, a very big slap. This happiness will be more when he returns. Now his voice will be heard openly in the House as well," Mr Goel said.

Vacation judge Nyay Bindu of Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Thursday granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal on furnishing bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. However, the ED opposed the bail application.

The court refused the request of ED to postpone the process of filing of bail bond for 48 hours. ED requested the postponement so that they could avail their legal remedy to challenge the order at the High Court. The court has also said that the bail order has not been stayed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)