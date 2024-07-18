All About Travel Influencer Aanvi Kamdar Who Died After Falling Off A Waterfall

Aanvi Kamdar has over 256,000 followers on Instagram.

Aanvi Kamdar, a 26-year-old Mumbai-based Instagram travel influencer, died after falling into a gorge at Kumbhe waterfall near Maharashtra's Raigad while shooting a reel, authorities have confirmed.

Aanvi Kamdar was on a trip with seven friends to the waterfall when she slipped into a deep crevice while they were filming a video.

Following a six-hour rescue operation, Aanvi was safely brought out from the gorge. However, due to severe injuries sustained in the fall, she died at the hospital.

Here are 5 facts about Aanvi Kamdar:

Aanvi Kamdar was a chartered accountant by profession and had also worked at the IT/Technology consulting company Deloitte.

Her popular social media accounts showcased her passion for travel and sharing unique experiences with her followers.

She was known for her posts on monsoon tourism.

Aanvi has over 256,000 followers on Instagram.

Her Instagram bio describes her as a travel detective, discovering luxury finds, cafes, itineraries, tips, and vibes.

