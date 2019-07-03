Aamir Khan To NDTV On How India Can Tackle Its Water Crisis: Highlights

New Delhi:
As parts of the country grapple with acute water scarcity, actor Aamir Khan, the ambassador of the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan' is echoing the need for water conservation to contribute to a better future. Switching with unprecedented ease between his work as a Bollywood actor and activist, Aamir Khan refuses to be hemmed in by definitions of what a star can or cannot do.
Here are the highlights of the Water Dialogues with Aamir Khan:
- The mindset we use to save and spend money needs to also be applied towards saving and spending water.
- We should concentrate more on public transport. It is an initiative by Maharashtra government to increase facilities for the railways. Public transport will really help us.
- What is important is that PM Modi and I find common ground to work together and I think that is what is important. The need of the hour is we work on issues which all of us believe in and all of us can contribute towards in a positive way.
- PM Modi's initiative of Jal Shakti Abhiyan a much needed one. All of us should come forward and support the government.
- Last year, we trained more than 25,000 people in watershed management. So far, we have trained more than 50,000 people in four years.
- We can all be careful about how much water we use and what we use it for. I urge people to look at their own surroundings.
- Water is fundamental and very basic, so we chose water. Maharashtra faces drought every year.
- We have to bring people together, then only we can only work on water. The gap between people will have to be removed if we have to conserve water.
- Many government schemes that are very good also. People's movement is very important. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told us that no matter how much the government works, the issue can only be solved when it becomes a people's movement.
