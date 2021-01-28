Aam Aadmi Party To Fight 6 State Polls Next Year: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP will fight elections in 6 states that go to polls next year, said its chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The eight-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest elections in six states that go to polls next year, its chief Arvind Kejriwal said at the party's Ninth National Council meeting on Thursday.

"The AAP will contest Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab," Mr Kejriwal said pushing for action against those responsible for the January 26 violence in Delhi after the farmers' tractor rally went rogue.

"What happened on January 26 is regrettable, and whichever leader or party is involved should face strict action," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

He, however, added that the events that unfolded during farmers' Republic Day rally do not mean the end of movement against centre's three contentious agriculture laws.

"We have to together back the farmers. Whatever happened that day cannot end the agitation," Mr Kejriwal said.

He further urged his cadre to always approach the protesting farmers without their party cap and flag.

"Always approach them as fellow citizens. Do not do politics there," he said.

At the start of the farmers' Delhi leg of the protest in November, the party had announced its unconditional support to the their demands and welcomed them to Delhi, saying the party was "sevadaar (in service)" and always would take care of the "annadaata".

The AAP also declared it would contest all the 117 seats in agriculture-centric Punjab - where it is the second largest party with 19 seats. More recently, it said it would also fight the local civic body polls there.

It has since attacked the BJP for being "anti-farmer" and "anti-people" besides locking horns with Punjab Chief Minister and Congress veteran Amarinder Singh.