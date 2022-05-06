BJP's Tajinder Bagga 'Rescued' By Delhi Police, Taken For Medical Checkup

Mr Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police earlier today from Delhi (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was arrested by Punjab Police earlier in the day and later "rescued" by Delhi Police, was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in the national capital for a medical check-up.

Mr Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police earlier today from Delhi. On their way to Mohali, the team was stopped by Haryana cops after the Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case based on a complaint by Bagga's father. Haryana Police surrounded the Punjab Police car carrying Bagga and escorted them off the highway to a police station in Kurukshetra.

The Punjab cops were detained. At the same time, the Punjab and Haryana High Court turned down AAP-ruled Punjab's demand that Bagga remains in Haryana instead of being handed over to Delhi cops.

Haryana Police acted on a request from the Delhi Police, which rushed to a court for a search warrant based on the kidnapping complaint. With the search warrant in hand, a team of Delhi police reached Kurukshetra and "rescued" Bagga and brought him back to the national capital.

The BJP leader allegedly threatened Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet during a protest on March 30. The complainant also submitted statements and video clips of Bagga to the police.

Mr Bagga was arrested for "provocative statements, promoting religious enmity and criminal intimidation" over his tweets against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.