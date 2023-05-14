'Held Detailed Conversation On...': Aaditya Thackeray Meets Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal posted pictures of his meeting with Aaditya Thackeray on Twitter.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharastra minister Aaditya Thackeray met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his Delhi residence on Sunday and discussed current political developments.

Mr Kejriwal posted pictures of his meeting with Mr Thackeray on Twitter.

"I got an opportunity to host Aaditya Thackeray at my residence today. I held a detailed conversation with him on the current political developments," the AAP national convenor tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)