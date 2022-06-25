'Will Not Forget The Betrayal': Aaditya Thackeray Amid Shiv Sena Revolt

Aaditya Thackeray made the remarks while leaving the Sena bhavan today.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is currently caught in a political turmoil after a rebellion by party leader Eknath Shinde. In a brief address to party workers, Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray said that this is a battle between truth and lies.

"You already know what was discussed in the meeting, the important thing is that we will not forget the betrayal done by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. We (Shiv Sena) will win for sure," Aaditya Thackeray said while leaving the party office in Mumbai.

Mr Shinde, a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray cabinet and a heavyweight from Thane district, has rebelled against the party, pushing the MVA governmemt, in which NCP and Congress also share power, to the brink of collapse.

Mr Shinde has claimed the support of nearly 40 MLAs, all of whom are currently in Guwahati in Assam.

The Shiv Sena today said it would take action against the rebels by Saturday evening as they seemed headed towards launching a spin-off party named "Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray".